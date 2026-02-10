/Gen-Z & Bangladesh elections: How a quarter of voters could reshape post-Hasina politics & become kingmakers in a historic poll

Bangladesh’s upcoming election on February 12 has attracted global attention for several unprecedented factors. It will be the first national poll since the 2024 mass uprising that led to the removal of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, signalling a pivotal shift in the country’s political landscape. The election is also being described as one of the first major post-Hasina contests shaped significantly by Generation Z voters. Reuters, citing an executive director at Dhaka’s Centre for Governance Studies, reported that young voters now make up roughly a quarter of Bangladesh’s electorate, giving them considerable influence over electoral outcomes and the future direction of national politics.