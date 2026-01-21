/Geena Davis turns 70: Stuart Little to The Accidental Tourist- Watch 6 best movies of an Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Geena Davis turned seventy. The actress has given numerous remarkable performances, earning both critical acclaim and audience love. Over the years, Davis has given a slew of outstanding performances, and on her birthday, let's take a look at the movies that you should watch.
Geena Davis is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses, known for selecting bold and diverse roles. Davis showcased her talent through her outstanding performances, whether it was as a mother in the iconic film Stuart Little or Muriel Pritchett in The Accidental Tourist, earning an Oscar.
On the occasion of her 70th birthday, take a look at six must-watch movies that everyone should see.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Geena Davis plays Mrs Eleanor Little, mother of George Little, played by Jonathan Lipnicki. The family adopts a charming talking mouse named Stuart for their son, George. The entry of Stuart led to navigating adventures and conflicts, especially with the jealous family cat Snowbell. Meanwhile, Stuart proves his bravery and wins over George and embarks on a journey as a mouse in a human world.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Davis depicts the role of Thelma in the crime-adventure movie. It follows Docile housewife Thelma, who accompanies her old pal, Louise, played by Susan Sarandon, an independent waitress, on a fishing trip. However, the twist comes when Louise kills a man who attempts to rape Thelma, and the two are involved in a crime.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Geena Davis plays Muriel Pritchett in the Oscar-winning movie. It follows Macon Leary (William Hurt), a Baltimore travel writer who writes guides for fuss-free travellers. He struggles with his marriage and is dragged into grief after his son's murder.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The movie revolves around Dottie (Davis) and her sister, Kit Hinson (Lori Petty), who join the Rockford Peaches, a baseball league with several other women; however, things turn different between the siblings as they end up having a rivalry against each other.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the classic horror mystery movie, Geena Davis plays the role of Barbara alongside Alec Baldwin as Adam. Both act as a married ghost couple, who, after their death, continue to live in their house. When Barbara's sister sells the house to new people, they do their best to drive them out.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It tells the story of Samantha Caine (Geena Davis), a small-town schoolteacher battling with amnesia. After a car crash, her memories got triggered, leading her not to remember her own personality and discover that she is actually Charly Baltimore, a lethal government assassin.