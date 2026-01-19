/Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: Russian President Vladimir Putin invited to join Trump’s initiative

Donald Trump has invited Vladimir Putin to join the ‘Board of Peace’. The Kremlin confirmed the invite and is reviewing the details of this high-level initiative.
US President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to become a member of the new ‘Board of Peace’. This initiative aims to foster international cooperation for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Putin received the invitation through diplomatic channels on Monday. He stated that Moscow is currently studying the proposal in detail to understand all its nuances. The Russian government intends to clarify specific aspects with their American counterparts before making a final decision.
The ‘Board of Peace’ is tasked with managing the extensive rebuilding efforts required in Gaza after months of conflict. Its mandate includes overseeing governance capacity-building, attracting investment, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. This body represents the second phase of President Trump’s broader peace plan for the region.
Donald Trump will serve as the chairman of this high-profile international board, steering its strategic direction. The board aims to bring together world leaders and financial experts to create a sustainable roadmap for peace. Trump has described the body as a prestigious assembly dedicated to resolving the crisis through strength and cooperation.
Alongside the invitation to Russia, the board includes prominent figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Invitations have also been extended to leaders from Turkey, Egypt, Argentina, and Canada to ensure diverse global representation. Each member will manage a specific portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilisation.
Reports indicate that permanent membership on the board may require a financial commitment to support the reconstruction fund. The initiative seeks to mobilise billions of dollars to restore essential services and infrastructure in the enclave. This funding model aims to ensure that member nations are actively invested in the success of the peace process.
The primary goal of the board is to transition Gaza from a zone of conflict to one of peace and economic development. By involving major powers like Russia, the initiative hopes to create a balanced and durable political solution. The board will work alongside a committee of technocrats to implement these changes on the ground.