/Gavin Newsom trolls Trump for his defence of Christ photo - 'Does this look like a Red Cross worker to you?'

California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump after the president said he thought his Jesus Christ photo was of him as a doctor, healing people. Newsom's press office shared a photo of Christ in a white robe and red sash, and asked if he looks like a Red Cross worker.
United States President Donald Trump is being trolled for his Jesus Christ post, and it is not just the netizens who are mocking his weird attempt to become God. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also come out and hit out against him. Trump defended his weird post and played dumb when poked about the post, saying that he was supposed to be a "doctor" in the photo.
He also quietly deleted the post from his Truth Social page. “I thought it was me as a doctor—it had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he said. Newsom cannot believe how lame Trump's excuse is. The picture has also landed Trump in hot water with not only Catholics, but even his MAGA base has lashed out at him for the blasphemous photo.
The Democratic governor’s press office posted a picture of Jesus in a white robe and red sash on X, and asked, “Does this look like a ‘Red Cross worker’ to you?” Trump was also seen in the same clothes in the controversial AI-generated image. Trump can be seen putting his hand on a man's forehead as divine light emanates from the man's head and Trump's other hand.
The post by Trump follows his continuous rants and threats to Iran, some of whose words have shocked the world. In one post, he wrote, "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards," and in another shocked everyone by writing, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." The posts have triggered calls for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, with several Democrats saying he is mentally unfit for the job.
Newsom also renewed his attack on Trump's mental health. In another post, Newsom shared Trump's video of him defending the Christ photo, and wrote, "Dementia Don strikes again!" Newsom's office also posted an AI-generated image showing Trump as the Grim Reaper with a MAGA hat and scythe, with Jeffrey Epstein in the shadows. “Trump may have deleted his post, but we will not be deleting ours!” Newsom declared.
Trump's Christ photo came less than an hour after he launched a scathing attack on Pope Leo, the American-born pontiff who has minced no words in criticising Trump's actions in Iran. Trump shocked Catholics around the world by calling the Pope “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.” Trump also told him to “get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left.”
Newsom's office asked Republicans if they were OK with such an attack on the pontiff. “Hey @GOP, you good with your guy directly attacking the Pope now?” Newsom’s press office wrote on X. “We know the leadership of the Republican Party is on their knees (not praying!) but if anyone over there still has a spine, this is an easy one!”