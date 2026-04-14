/Gavin Newsom trolls Trump for his defence of Christ photo - 'Does this look like a Red Cross worker to you?'

The post by Trump follows his continuous rants and threats to Iran, some of whose words have shocked the world. In one post, he wrote, "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards," and in another shocked everyone by writing, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." The posts have triggered calls for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, with several Democrats saying he is mentally unfit for the job.