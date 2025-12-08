/Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19! A look at his journey from silent player to composed gameplay

Bigg Boss season 19 has come to an end with Gaurav Khanna winning the Bigg Boss 19 finale. Khanna has had a remarkable journey inside the house, from an underdog to a fierce contestant. As the season nears an end, here's looking back on his journey inside Bigg Boss' house.
Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19, taking home the shiny trophy. The grand finale night was all about fun banter, many laughs, and a few emotions. However, he has emerged as the winner with Farrhana Bhatt as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19.
Gaurav Khanna is an Indian television actor known for his exceptional performances in shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. He is a superstar of the small screen and a beloved celebrity of fans. During his stint in Bigg Boss 19, Khanna has definitely guarded all his strategies and tactics and gained immense love from the audience, becoming one of the favourites this season among the audience. Here, take a look at his memorable journey.
The highlight of his Bigg Boss journey came when he had a showdown with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj. Both shared a great bond, but an argument during a nomination task created a barrier between the two that no one expected.
Following this, Bajaj started cornering Khanna and remarked on his personality as a silent contestant. The fight then changed the dynamics in their friendship.
Gaurav was the first finalist. He defeated his friends, Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur, in the task, which involved balancing two bowls of water. Gaurav, instead of panicking and showing aggression, completed the task well, ultimately securing his position as a finalist in Bigg Boss 19.
At the beginning of the show, Gaurav Khanna was considered one of the least involved contestants. He is usually known as a contestant who stayed silent in every situation and did not give his opinion in the Bigg Boss house.
Every contestant bashed him for not taking sides and avoiding drama, and ultimately playing safe to make a spot in every contestant's good books.
A media press conference was held in Bigg Boss 19 on Monday, December 1st, 2025. Gaurav Khanna broke down emotionally when asked about fatherhood and having kids. During the ongoing conference, a journalist told him that he had been gaining sympathy by repeatedly bringing up the topic of his wife and the mutual decision not to have kids on the show. In response, Gaurav Khanna teared up and said, “It’s a very touchy topic. I love my wife, I love her a lot, and I will listen to everything my wife says."