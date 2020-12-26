Gauahar Khan marries Zaid Darbar: A look inside their wedding festivities

Written By: Pragati Awasthi

Actor Gauahar Khan married her fiance Zaid Darbar in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on Friday, December 25. From Chiksa to nikah ceremony, scroll down to see the wedding pictures from #GAZA wedding

Nikah ceremony

Popular actor and Indian reality-star Gauahar Khan tied the knot with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple said 'Qubool Hai' at the intimate 'nikah' (wedding) ceremony on December 25. 

 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Grand Reception

After the couple took wedding vows, they hosted a lavish reception party to celebrate their special day. Khan looked like a vision in a heavily embellished maroon and golden lehenga, while Zaid looked dapper in a black and ivory sherwani with a shawl. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Mehendi Masti !

A day before their wedding, they hosted a Sangeet ceremony where Zaid's father Ismail Darbar crooned a song. Gauahar shared a adorable picture of them, where Khan along with Zaid can be seen posing with a soft smile.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Chiksa

Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi-like ceremony, known as Chiksa.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lockdown love

Zaid and Gauahar whirlwind romance began during the lockdown. Gauahar shared an animated video on Instagram, which detailed her love story with Zaid.

(Photograph:Instagram)

