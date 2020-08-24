Ganpati Visarjan: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other celebs bids adieu to Bappa
Like every year Bollywood star welcomed Lord Ganesha with all happiness and togetherness and a day after performed visarjan in their respective houses.
Scroll down to check out the photos.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and family said bye to their beloved Ganpati Bappa in an eco-friendly manner. The 45-year-old actor shared a video of her with family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan. The actor also offered sweets to the paparazzi outside her house.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Salman Khan
Salman Khan and his family welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday as Ganesh Chaturthi began and took part in visarjan on Sunday. The celebration was attended by his few friends including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with his family. They kept the idol of Lord Ganesha at their home for one day and immersed it in a tub of water filled with flowers. Hrithik with parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan, posed together with the idol before saying final good bye.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor also took part in Ganpati visarjan at her home with her family member. She immersed her eco-friendly Ganesha in a bucket at home. The actor was seen wearing a mask for safety.