/Mumbai sees immersion of 1.97 lakh idols on Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the city of Mumbai; the 10-day festivities attract a lot of tourists.
Mumbai bid adieu to the elephant-headed God on Sunday (September 7). The maximum city saw the immersion of over 1.97 lakh idols.
Mumbai attracts a lot of people during Ganesh Chaturthi. Onlookers have said that this year they saw a lot of people at sarvajanik (public) mandals than they had in the previous years.
According to the municipal authority BMC ( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed on visarjan day, the culmination of the festival. Among them were 1,81,375 idols from households, and 10,148 were from sarvajanik mandal idols. 5,591 idols of Gauri were also immersed; it is part of the Ganpati festival, where Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha, is worshipped.
Authorities noted that maximum idols were immersed in one and a half days of the celebrations, which was about 60,434. On the fifth day it was around 40,230 idols, and on day 7 the tally was at 59,704. On the last day of the festivities, 36,746 idols were immersed. Of them, only 5,937 were from public mandals and 5,937 were from households.
On the day of immersion, nine deaths have been reported from across the state of Maharashtra, and 12 people have gone missing. Officials have confirmed to news agency PTI that incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati districts.