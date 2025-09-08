/Mumbai sees immersion of 1.97 lakh idols on Ganpati Visarjan

Authorities noted that maximum idols were immersed in one and a half days of the celebrations, which was about 60,434. On the fifth day it was around 40,230 idols, and on day 7 the tally was at 59,704. On the last day of the festivities, 36,746 idols were immersed. Of them, only 5,937 were from public mandals and 5,937 were from households.