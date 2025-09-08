/Mumbai sees immersion of 1.97 lakh idols on Ganpati Visarjan

LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 17:38 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 17:38 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the city of Mumbai; the 10-day festivities attract a lot of tourists. 

Mumbai bids adieu to elephant-head God
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@LalbaugchaRaja)

Mumbai bids adieu to elephant-head God

Mumbai bid adieu to the elephant-headed God on Sunday (September 7). The maximum city saw the immersion of over 1.97 lakh idols.

Ganpati festivities attracts many to Mumbai
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@roshagulla16)

Ganpati festivities attracts many to Mumbai

Mumbai attracts a lot of people during Ganesh Chaturthi. Onlookers have said that this year they saw a lot of people at sarvajanik (public) mandals than they had in the previous years.

1,81,375 idols immersed were from households
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: ANI)

1,81,375 idols immersed were from households

According to the municipal authority BMC ( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed on visarjan day, the culmination of the festival. Among them were 1,81,375 idols from households, and 10,148 were from sarvajanik mandal idols. 5,591 idols of Gauri were also immersed; it is part of the Ganpati festival, where Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha, is worshipped.

Over 60,000 idols immersed in one and a half days
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/ANI | Representational image)

Over 60,000 idols immersed in one and a half days

Authorities noted that maximum idols were immersed in one and a half days of the celebrations, which was about 60,434. On the fifth day it was around 40,230 idols, and on day 7 the tally was at 59,704. On the last day of the festivities, 36,746 idols were immersed. Of them, only 5,937 were from public mandals and 5,937 were from households.

Ganpati visarjan turned tragic
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/ANI)

Ganpati visarjan turned tragic

On the day of immersion, nine deaths have been reported from across the state of Maharashtra, and 12 people have gone missing. Officials have confirmed to news agency PTI that incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati districts.

