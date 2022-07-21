'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Jersey': WION's list of best Hindi films of 2022 so far

The year 2022 is turning out to be a crucial year for Hindi cinema. After two years of pandemic-induced break, filmmakers have been lining up films for release this year one after the other. Some films took the OTT route while others waited for a proper theatrical release. But Bollywood has had mostly a lacklustre six months. Barring a few films, most have failed to impress not just the critics but also the viewers. 

Amid the hit films from south India, which were dubbed in Hindi and released for the Hindi-speaking audience, there were some Bollywood films - both on OTT as well as in cinemas- that managed to impress, not just with the stories but also for their performances by the lead actor. 

In no particular order- here's WION's pick of the best Hindi films of 2022 so far.
 

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Make way for Alia Bhatt, the queen. 2022 will perhaps be a special year for Alia who not only got married and announced her pregnancy but also featured in two of the best films of the year. One being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' where she single handedly took the film forward and delivered a stupendous performance as a madam-cum-mafia leader in the red light district of Mumbai who took on leaders and goons alike to protect the people of the area she ruled and gave a certain amount of dignity to the community of sex workers. Alia was crackling as the witty, snide Gangubai who never let her circumstances pull her down or her spirt. The film had Bhansali's trademark style yet the maverick filmmaker steered clear of romanticising his protagonist and the situation she is in. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also seemed refreshing after Bhansali's two back-to-back period love stories. 

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor played a angsty, out of form cricketer who wants to gain respect of his young son and play cricket again in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name. Kapoor is known for his acting prowess and given the right script, always delivers. Directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, the film had Kapoor given a restraint performance as a man who is desperate to prove his mettle as a player. Once a star cricketer, he gave up a flourishing career in sports due to circumstances which led to bitterness in his marriage. The film also has Shahid sharing great onscreen camaraderie with his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor who plays his coach in the film. A heartwarming story of winning against odds, 'Jersey' struck a chord with one and all. 
 

Badhaai Do

While Bollywood has made films on the LGBTQ in the recent past, it has been accused of gross misrepresentation. Which is why Harshavardhan Kulkarni's 'Badhaai Do' seemed like a breathe of fresh air. Not only does the movie sensitise the audience about the problems that LGBTQ community faces in society, but also beautifully talks of acceptance but never crossing the line towards being preachy. In fact, it normalises same -sex relationship by never going overboard with its treatment. Both Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao- the leads of the film- deliver credible performance but it is Sheeba Chaddha, who plays Rao's mother, who shines in her role as the vulnerable yet understanding woman. 

Jhund

Nagraj Manjule's sports drama 'Jhund' talks a lot more than sports in its three hour runtime. It talks class divide, it talks of lack of opportunities and it talks of how the marginalised often are pushed back to the dungeons of darkness every time they want to break the walls that divide them and put them in such a position. Spearheaded by AMitabh Bachchan who plays a football coach who takes on the task of training a motely crowd of underpriviledged youth who mostly spend time doing petty crime, 'Jhund' gives out a powerful message on caste system, class divide and societal norms. Big B, of course, is in top form in a film that says a lot in each and every frame. 
 

Love Hostel

Director Shanker Ramen's 'Love Hostel' released on OTT at a time when there were multiple releases. Set in a dystopian world, 'Love Hostel' deals with honour killing and Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra play star cross lovers who elope and then take refuge in a state-run hostel, specially made for couples like them. While the topic of honour killing has been part of several films, it is the treatment of this film that works stupendously well making it a taut thriller. Massey and Malhotra are credible actors who deliver brilliant performances but it is Bobby Deol as the emotionless killer who outshines everyone with his calm yet eerie demeanour. 
 

Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's film- a Hindi remake of 'Run Lola Run' is just as exciting and fun as the original. The two make for an uncanny pair and the treatment of the film is so refreshing that one doesn't mind getting stuck in a loop again and again just to know how the two protagonist would come out of it eventually. It also helps that the film, directed by Aakash Bhatia, uses animation in a clever way- making it interactive, engaging and fun. 


 

