'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Jersey': WION's list of best Hindi films of 2022 so far

The year 2022 is turning out to be a crucial year for Hindi cinema. After two years of pandemic-induced break, filmmakers have been lining up films for release this year one after the other. Some films took the OTT route while others waited for a proper theatrical release. But Bollywood has had mostly a lacklustre six months. Barring a few films, most have failed to impress not just the critics but also the viewers.



Amid the hit films from south India, which were dubbed in Hindi and released for the Hindi-speaking audience, there were some Bollywood films - both on OTT as well as in cinemas- that managed to impress, not just with the stories but also for their performances by the lead actor.



In no particular order- here's WION's pick of the best Hindi films of 2022 so far.

