/Ganesh Utsav 2025: Meet the five Manache Ganpati of Pune and know their legacy

Ganesh Chaturthi is Maharashtra’s most celebrated festival, a ten-day devotion to Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom and prosperity. It originally began as a family tradition inside homes and royal palaces, and became a movement in 1893, when Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak turned it into a public celebration in Pune. His idea was simple: use Ganesh Utsav to bring people together and inspire unity during India’s freedom struggle.

Since then, Pune has been the beating heart of Ganeshotsav, where devotion blends with history and tradition. Among the countless mandals in the city, five idols hold a place of highest honour. Known as the Manache Ganpati (most honoured Ganpati). Let's have a look at them.