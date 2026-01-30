/Gandhi My Father to Gandhi: 5 Best Mahatma Gandhi movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by and starring Kamal Haasan, alongside Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, in the 2000 Indian historical crime film that depicts real events such as India's partition and Gandhi's assassination. It follows Saketh Ram, whose life is shattered after his wife is raped during the partition of India. This leads him to blame Gandhi, who played a significant role in the country's partition, resulting in Saketh joining a gang that aims to kill Gandhi.