/Gandhi My Father to Gandhi: 5 Best Mahatma Gandhi movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

On 30 Jan 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse at Birla House in New Delhi. On his death anniversary, here's a look at movies that have told the story of Gandhi and his teachings. Check the list.
On 30 Jan, 1948, the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Over the years, many filmmakers have explored Gandhi's life in their movies, telling the world about the man who played a significant role in India's independence. Here are the five best movies you shouldn't miss.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The comedy film directed by Rajkumar Hirani focuses on Sanjay Dutt as Munna and his sidekick, Sarkeshwar, played by Arshad Warsi. Munna is a gangster who hopelessly tries to start impressing a radio jockey, Jhanvi (Vidya Balan), by pretending to be a true Gandhian. Soon, he starts hallucinating Mahatma Gandhi everywhere he goes. Guided by Bapu, Munna finally adopts Gandhigiri and hence becomes a non-violent, truthful citizen.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The 2007 film explores the troubled relationship between Mahatma Gandhi, played by Darshan Jariwala and his eldest son Harilal Gandhi, played by Akshaye Khanna. It highlights the conflict between Gandhi’s public duty as a nation-builder and his failure as a father, showing how Harilal was struggling by living in his father's immense shadow, eventually falling into alcohol and poverty.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by and starring Kamal Haasan, alongside Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, in the 2000 Indian historical crime film that depicts real events such as India's partition and Gandhi's assassination. It follows Saketh Ram, whose life is shattered after his wife is raped during the partition of India. This leads him to blame Gandhi, who played a significant role in the country's partition, resulting in Saketh joining a gang that aims to kill Gandhi.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Making of the Mahatma is a 1996 biographical film helmed by Shyam Benegal. It explores the early life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at the age of 21. It chronicles his transformation from a timid lawyer into a pioneer activist who ran a nonviolent movement called Satyagraha to fight racial discrimination against the British.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is an Oscar-winning biographical epic directed and produced by Richard Attenborough, portraying the life of Mahatma Gandhi. It traces the journey of a leader from an initial period of his life, from being a lawyer to leading his nonviolent campaign for Indian independence against the British colonial rule and to his assassination in 1948.