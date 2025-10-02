This Gandhi Jayanti, revisit some of the most memorable portrayals of Gandhi on stage and in cinema

In Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Shobhayatra', Chirag Vohra plays Gandhi but with a difference. Written by Shafaat Khan, the play highlights the loss of idealism that won us our nation's independence.



It depicts a few citizens eager to join a 'Shobhayatra' dressed as Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rani Laxmibai and Babu Genu but without really sharing the values of these icons.



Chirag plays Gandhi and his most memorable dialogue in the play is, 'Manav jaati ek nirnayak mod par aa pahunchi hai' (The human race has reached a decisive moment) which reminds the audience of how important it is to reconnect with values like non-violence, honesty, truth and courage.



Filmed by Attar Singh Saini and directed for the stage by Ganesh Yadav, 'Shobhayatra' will be aired on Gandhi Jayanti on Airtel Theatre and Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch.