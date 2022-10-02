This Gandhi Jayanti, revisit some of the most memorable portrayals of Gandhi on stage and in cinema

“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes,” so said Mahatma Gandhi and even though he was talking about thought patterns that shape individuals, his ideals too have left an indelible imprint on mass consciousness and shaped it.



Over the years, filmmakers and playwrights have tirelessly documented his life and actors have gone to great lengths to become' Gandhi. Here is our pick of five performances that we think have done complete justice to Bapu's stature.

This Gandhi Jayanti, we revisit some of the most memorable portrayals of Gandhi on stage and in cinema