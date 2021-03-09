'Gamechanger': France carries out Rafale sortie with Meteor war-grade missiles

The French Air and Space Army has completed its first operational flight with a Rafale jet equipped with Meteor war-grade missiles as part of the ramp-up of the Rafale F3-R

The French Air and Space Army has completed its first operational flight with a Rafale jet equipped with METEOR war-grade missiles as part of the ramp-up of the Rafale F3-R.

From now on, the Air and Space Army sees its Air / Air missile capacity reinforced in the context of air defense, conventional or nuclear assault missions, it said.

A true “game changer”, the METEOR brings considerable capacity gain to the Rafale, reinforcing our ability to “enter first” in an unprecedented way, the French Air and Space Army said.

(Photograph:AFP)