G7 Summit: Partners of leaders take the Nordic Walk
Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST)
Partners of G7 on Sunday (June 26) took a Nordic Walking Tour around Lake Ferchensee in Mittenwald. Leaders of G7 nations are in Germany for G7 summit. The threee-day summit started on Sunday June 26 in Schloss Elmau in Bavaraian Alps
(L-R) Former German alpine ski racer Christian Neureuther, British Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson, former German biathlete Miriam Neureuther, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, German Chancellor's wife Britta Ernst and EU Council President's wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien take part in a Nordic Walk as part of the spouses program on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Mittenwald, southern Germany, on June 26, 2022.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tight security
Mounted police ride past the lake Ferchensee near Mittenwald, southern Germany, where is taking place the spouses program on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, on June 26, 2022.
(Photograph:AFP)
The beautiful Alps
Bavarian Alps are famed for their natural beauty.
(Photograph:AFP)
The host
Germany is hosting G7 Summit this time. Seen in this picture are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron and spouses Britta Ernst and Brigitte Macron.