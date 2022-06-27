G7 Summit: Partners of leaders take the Nordic Walk

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST)

Partners of G7 on Sunday (June 26) took a Nordic Walking Tour around Lake Ferchensee in Mittenwald. Leaders of G7 nations are in Germany for G7 summit. The threee-day summit started on Sunday June 26 in Schloss Elmau in Bavaraian Alps

First ladies on a walk

(L-R) Former German alpine ski racer Christian Neureuther, British Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson, former German biathlete Miriam Neureuther, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, German Chancellor's wife Britta Ernst and EU Council President's wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien take part in a Nordic Walk as part of the spouses program on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Mittenwald, southern Germany, on June 26, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)