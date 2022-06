G7 provides forum for like-minded democracies

Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:14 AM(IST)

Here are key facts about the Group of Seven:

In 1975, leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies gathered to deal with an energy crisis sparked by war and rampant inflation. Those same sore points are bedeviling their successors representing 46 per cent of the global economy at this week’s Group of Seven summit, with high consumer and energy prices threatening to trigger recessions in the US and Europe.

What is the Group of Seven?

It’s a group of wealthy democracies with large, advanced economies and high standards of living. Annual summits give leaders a chance to hash out common approaches on pretty much anything they want to talk about.

The first summits in the 1970s were convened to deal with the first post-World War II recession, and focused on fiscal stimulus and exchange rates. Economic policy still tends to be front and center. Energy, terrorism, the Cold War and the environment have been major themes across the group’s history.

The members are: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. European Union officials also attend.

(Photograph:Reuters)