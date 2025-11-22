/G20 Summit 2025: Why is the United States skipping the meeting in South Africa?

The United States is boycotting the 2025 G20 Summit in South Africa, citing concerns over alleged racial persecution of white Afrikaners and policy disagreements with South Africa’s agenda. The summit proceeds without US participation but with hopes of future engagement.
The 2025 G20 Summit is the 20th meeting of the Group of Twenty, gathering leaders from the world’s largest economies to discuss global issues. This summit is historically significant for being the first held in Africa, hosted by South Africa from November 22 to 23, 2025.
President Donald Trump announced the United States would not take part in official G20 discussions in Johannesburg. The US ambassador will attend only a brief handover ceremony since the US will host the next summit in 2026.
The US boycott centres on allegations by Trump that South Africa is discriminating against its white Afrikaner minority, including claims of violent attacks on white farmers and land seizures. The US views these claims as justification not to attend the summit.
The US also opposes South Africa’s G20 agenda, which includes a strong focus on climate action, supporting developing countries, and pushing for global debt relief. US officials have stated that these priorities do not align with their policy views.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed regret over the US boycott but highlighted that the summit will continue with other leaders present. The absence of the world’s largest economy complicates reaching a full consensus but does not halt all progress.
The US decision has caused diplomatic tension, with South Africa calling for unity and engagement. Ramaphosa symbolically reserved a chair for US representatives to highlight the importance of their participation and expressed hope for improved relations.
Despite the US absence, the summit aims to advance key topics like sustainability, equality, and economic inclusion. The US will assume the G20 presidency in 2026, making the transition of leadership especially important despite current disagreements.