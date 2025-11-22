/G20 Summit 2025: Why does this year matter for India and the Global South?

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:57 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:57 IST

The 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg is key for India and the Global South, focusing on sustainable growth, climate action, and cooperative development priorities to advance emerging economies’ interests.

First African G20 Summit Focuses on Global South
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

First African G20 Summit Focuses on Global South

The G20 Summit in Johannesburg from November 22-23, 2025, is the first on African soil, marking a historic opportunity to centre the perspectives of the Global South. Over 40 countries and institutions are present, with India actively participating to highlight development challenges and global cooperation needs.

India’s Leadership and Participation
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Leadership and Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending his 12th G20 summit, presenting India’s priorities such as inclusive economic growth, climate action, and strengthening global governance. Modi’s participation underscores India’s continuing role in advancing Global South interests on a major global platform.

Continuity of Global South Concerns
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Continuity of Global South Concerns

The summit builds on efforts by previous Global South presidencies, including India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024. Key areas discussed include food security, debt sustainability, disaster resilience, and mobilising finance for a just energy transition.

Broad Agenda Aligning with Developing Economies
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Broad Agenda Aligning with Developing Economies

Discussions focus on industrialisation, harnessing critical minerals, climate-smart development, and digital infrastructure, all aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth tailored to Global South needs.

South-South Cooperation Gains Momentum
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

South-South Cooperation Gains Momentum

South Africa’s presidency aims to strengthen cooperation among developing nations, boosting initiatives that enhance African development, support just energy transitions, and improve financial flows to low-income countries.

Strategic Bilateral Engagements
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Strategic Bilateral Engagements

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is engaged in numerous bilateral meetings to deepen partnerships, support technology exchange, and advance trade and investment agendas important for Global South prosperity.

Shaping a More Equitable Global Order
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Shaping a More Equitable Global Order

The 2025 G20 Summit represents a critical moment for India and the Global South to influence global economic governance, aiming for a future that is more inclusive, resilient, and just for all nations.

