Funny old world: Here are some offbeat stories from around the world

Blokhus in Denmark may be a small seaside town but it's now the proud home of the world's tallest sandcastle, weighing in at nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20 metres, three metres above the previous record.
But even sandcastles can't escape the ghost of Covid-19, it seems, as master builder Dutchman Wilfred Stijger says he was inspired by the pandemic and wanted the castle to represent its power over the world.
Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown, a symbol, according to Stijger, of how Covid-19 is ruling our lives everywhere.
At least building it wasn't an isolated affair. Stijger had a team of 30 of the world's best sand sculptors to help him and he added plenty of upbeat local features, including windsurfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.
But castles made of sand, as we know from Jimi Hendrix, will fall in the sea eventually, and so too the Blokhus blockbuster.
Although it contains 10 percent clay and a layer of glue to make it through autumn and winter, it is destined to disappear with the heavy frost next year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Spit tests on the Croisette
Best known for its glamour and champagne parties full of film stars, the Cannes film festival this year has added another ritual, but this one not so alluring -- spitting into plastic funnels.
It is part of the pandemic measures in place at the world's biggest film fest, which is asking the thousands of daily festival goers from the highest paid actors to the humblest film blogger to undergo Covid spit tests.
Everyone from outside the EU is subject to the indignity if they want to set foot in the Palais des Festivals, where all the red carpet premieres are held.
It is "gross and surprisingly difficult", wrote Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh.
Setoodeh was "ushered into a large room and handed a plastic container, along with a funnel... and instructed to aim your spit behind a socially-distanced partition. Some missed, hitting the floor or their clothes."
(Photograph:AFP)
Chomp champ
Joey "Jaws" Chestnut would probably not have this problem.
The world's top-ranked hot dog devourer set another July 4 record, wolfing down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break his own previous best in winning a 14th Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
"It just felt good," Chestnut told broadcaster ESPN of chewing down in front of fans again after last year's contest was held indoors without spectators.
This year it was not back at its usual venue of Nathan's hot dog shop at Brooklyn's Coney Island, but held instead at a nearby minor league baseball park with 5,000 spectators.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Boozy buffaloes
Watch those buffaloes in Gujarat. This week the animals exposed an illegal alcohol trade when they started frothing at the mouth.
Alarmed by the curious behaviour, farmers called in the vet who discovered no terrible disease but that the animals were blind drunk.
On what? Gujarat is one of India's dry states.
The answer was in the water trough.
Emitting a strange smell and colour, on the vet's closer inspection the trough revealed bottles of moonshine concealed by the farmers, some of which had broken and the animals had been quaffing away unknowingly.
Police were called in and the three men were arrested, while the animals presumably nursed a hangover.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rogue elephant goes home
We had a new twist this week in the elephant saga captivating China when the youngster elephant that had broken away from the herd was captured and returned to the nature reserve where he previously lived.
The intrepid 10-year old had strayed solo from the group a month ago during their sudden migration across China.
Meanwhile the rest of the breakaway herd continues on its way, having already pilfered shops and trampled crops worth more than a million dollars, and forced thousands of residents to be evacuated from their path.