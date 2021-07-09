Funny old world: Here are some offbeat stories from around the world

From sandcastles in the sky, spit tests at Cannes, and China's rogue elephant returning home, here are some offbeat stories from around the world.

The world’s largest sandcastle.

Castles made of sand

Blokhus in Denmark may be a small seaside town but it's now the proud home of the world's tallest sandcastle, weighing in at nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20 metres, three metres above the previous record.

But even sandcastles can't escape the ghost of Covid-19, it seems, as master builder Dutchman Wilfred Stijger says he was inspired by the pandemic and wanted the castle to represent its power over the world.

Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown, a symbol, according to Stijger, of how Covid-19 is ruling our lives everywhere.

At least building it wasn't an isolated affair. Stijger had a team of 30 of the world's best sand sculptors to help him and he added plenty of upbeat local features, including windsurfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

But castles made of sand, as we know from Jimi Hendrix, will fall in the sea eventually, and so too the Blokhus blockbuster.

Although it contains 10 percent clay and a layer of glue to make it through autumn and winter, it is destined to disappear with the heavy frost next year.

(Photograph:Twitter)