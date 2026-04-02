/Fundamental misjudgment? Could a war meant to break Iran end up strengthening Tehran and exposing the Gulf?

Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz enables it to influence global oil prices, Reuters noted. By targeting energy infrastructure, Tehran can impose economic costs without needing battlefield dominance, creating asymmetric advantages that shift pressure onto the US and its partners. The disruption has caused supply shortages, spiking energy prices, and straining shipping routes, affecting nations far beyond the Gulf. As Reuters noted, countries dependent on oil imports are facing economic pressures, from rising fuel costs to disrupted manufacturing. This widespread impact prompted Britain to convene a 40-nation meeting, including India, the UAE, and France, to coordinate reopening the strait, highlighting how Tehran’s moves are forcing a multilateral response to a single regional flashpoint.

