/Full list of Delhi's Top 10 most-polluted areas the day after Diwali

Following the Diwali celebrations, the national capital of India has once again turned into a super smog hot spot, with the highest Air Quality Index, which will definitely cause severe problems. Despite multiple bans on firecrackers, people have not adhered to the rules. As a result, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI touched its peak overnight. Check the list of the Delhi areas which are struggling to breathe on the day after Diwali.