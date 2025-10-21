/Full list of Delhi's Top 10 most-polluted areas the day after Diwali

Diwali has concluded and the AQI levels across the city have gone up to dangerous levels. Here's a full list of Delhi's ten most polluted areas after the biggest festival, Diwali.
Following the Diwali celebrations, the national capital of India has once again turned into a super smog hot spot, with the highest Air Quality Index, which will definitely cause severe problems. Despite multiple bans on firecrackers, people have not adhered to the rules. As a result, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI touched its peak overnight. Check the list of the Delhi areas which are struggling to breathe on the day after Diwali.
At no. 1 comes Anand Vihar, one of the busiest transport hubs of Delhi. It is consistently coming in the list of the most polluted areas and breaks the records with the highest AQI levels post-Diwali crossing 600 due to the heavy traffic, industrial waste release, and firecracker smoke that directly gets mixed in the neutral air.
Holding above 580 AQI level, Jahangirpuri becomes the second polluted area of Delhi, having a dense population and industrial clusters that contribute to dangerously high pollution levels.
Delhi's most crowded area, Punjabi Bagh witnessed AQI level near 560 because of numerous vehicular pollution and festive smoke, which makes it the third dangerous and polluted area.
One of the largest residential areas in South Delhi, RK Puram has marked its name in the list of polluted areas recording AQI over 550, with the utmost pollution that was caused because of fireworks overnight.
Despite being the most advanced area of Delhi, Dwarka comes under severe pollution with an AQI of 540 due to cracker usage and over-transport dispersion.
Known for the industrial units, Bawana carries pollution levels of AQI 530, which face critical levels every year. It has become worse due to manufacturing waste disposal and burning activities.
Reaching the AQI level of 520, North Delhi's Wazirpur comes under the hazardous area where the metal and manufacturing waste combine with the smoke that toxifies the air.
An area with densely populated and heavily trafficked roads pushed its AQI near 500. The place experienced blurred visibility and respiratory difficulties.
With an AQI of around 495, Narela comes in the ninth place of the most polluted zone in northwest Delhi because of its industrial buildings that produce waste and open-field burning.
A place known for its industrial buildings and waste management centres, it has concluded the Air Quality Index of 480, with smog and foul smell, which causes people to face several issues, like breathing issues.