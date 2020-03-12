Fukushima's disaster anniversary: silence and somber in Japan

Japan marked the sombre nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident on Wednesday (March 11) as official commemorations and vigils were cancelled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Nine years after Fukushima disaster

On March 11, 2011, an earthquake and tsunami triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, 220 kilometres (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo. The natural disasters and meltdowns at the Fukushima plant forced hundreds of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

People place candles as they pay their respect to victims in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture.

(Photograph:Reuters)