Despite an increase in global oil prices, officials have suggested that retail petrol and diesel rates in India are unlikely to be raised for now. According to a report by the TOI, Brent crude climbed to nearly $120 per barrel earlier this week before retreating to below $90. Currently, petrol prices in India range from Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi to over Rs 105 in certain metro cities. Petrol price in Mumbai is costing Rs 103.50 per litre, Rs 105.45 in Kolkata and Rs 101.23 in Chennai. Surprisingly, diesel is cheaper, which is costing Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 92.39 in Chennai.