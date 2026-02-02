/Fuel, food, and firepower: How much does America’s USS Abraham Lincoln really cost?

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a $30 billion floating city that costs $2.5 million daily to operate. From $65,000 daily food bills to $42,000 per flight hour, operating this nuclear giant requires a budget rivalling small nations.
When the USS Abraham Lincoln was commissioned in 1989, its construction cost was approximately $2.24 billion. Adjusted for inflation today, that figure skyrockets to nearly $6.8 billion, a massive investment for a single vessel. This price tag covers the steel structure, nuclear propulsion systems, and advanced electronics, but excludes the aircraft on deck.
Keeping this giant operational at sea costs the US Navy roughly $2.5 million every single day. This massive figure includes salaries, food, maintenance, and operational support required to keep the ship combat-ready. When the entire carrier strike group of destroyers and submarines is included, the daily bill can jump to nearly $6-8 million.
Feeding a crew of 5,000 sailors and airmen requires a logistical miracle and a massive budget. The ship’s galleys serve roughly 15,000 to 20,000 meals every day, costing approximately $65,000 daily in raw food materials alone. The ship stocks huge quantities of food, including 800 loaves of bread and 600 gallons of milk daily.
Unlike conventional ships, the Abraham Lincoln runs on two A4W nuclear reactors that give it unlimited range for 20 years. However, the mid-life Refuelling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) is incredibly expensive, costing over $3 billion. This three-year process involves replacing nuclear fuel and upgrading systems, effectively rebuilding the ship for another 25 years.
The true firepower lies in the 60+ aircraft on deck, including advanced F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters. With each F-35C costing over $100 million and F/A-18 Super Hornets around $55 million, the air wing alone is worth nearly $3 billion. This collection of aircraft makes the carrier’s flight deck one of the most valuable airports on Earth.
Launching aircraft from the deck is an expensive affair, with costs piling up for every minute in the air. Flying the advanced F-35C costs roughly $42,000 per flight hour in fuel and maintenance. Even the older F/A-18 Super Hornets burn through approximately $30,000 for every hour they spend on patrol or combat missions.
The ship is home to roughly 3,200 ships company and 2,480 air wing personnel, totalling over 5,000 people. The annual payroll for this highly trained floating army is estimated to exceed $400 million. This includes base pay, hazard pay for sea deployment, and specialised training costs for nuclear engineers and pilots.
The ship carries tonnes of ordnance, from laser-guided bombs to air-to-air missiles. A single RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile used for ship defence costs roughly $900,000. During high-intensity combat operations, the carrier can expend millions of dollars in munitions in a single day of airstrikes.
Beyond the daily operating costs, the ship requires constant upkeep to fight saltwater corrosion and mechanical wear. The annual maintenance and modernisation budget for a Nimitz-class carrier averages around $720 million. This ensures that radars, catapults, and nuclear systems function perfectly despite the harsh maritime environment.
When calculating the true value of the USS Abraham Lincoln, one must look beyond the hull. Replacing the ship today with a modern equivalent costs roughly $13.3 billion, while the air wing adds another $5 billion in hardware. However, when factoring in the immense investment required to train 5,000 highly specialized nuclear engineers and pilots, the total strategic value of this asset exceeds $30 billion.