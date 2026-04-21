/'A war you can't even see': How USS Abraham Lincoln's electronic warfare jets fight?

Missiles make the headlines, but invisible data wins the war. Inside the EA-18G Growlers of the USS Abraham Lincoln, where electronic warfare blinds enemy defenses before a single shot is fired.
Before the F-35Cs or F/A-18 Super Hornets drop a single piece of ordnance, the airspace must be sanitized. That is the job of the EA-18G Growler. Operating under a strict ‘first in, last out’ doctrine, these specialized jets launch from the Lincoln's deck to spearhead the strike group, absorbing and neutralizing the enemy's anti-aircraft umbrella so the bomber fleet can survive.
Instead of carrying traditional heavy bombs, the Growler's wings are loaded with ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System pods. These pods act like massive, flying microwave transmitters. When activated, they shoot highly concentrated beams of electromagnetic energy at enemy surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites, flooding their radar screens with digital ‘white noise’ and rendering their targeting systems completely blind.
The Growler doesn't just play defense; it has teeth. If an enemy radar operator refuses to shut down their array and tries to burn through the jamming signal, the Growler deploys its kinetic weapon: the AGM-88 HARM (High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile). This mach-speed missile literally rides the enemy's own radar beam all the way down to the source, obliterating the dish in a high-explosive strike.
Radar isn't the only target. The Growler's ALQ-218 receiver system acts as a massive digital vacuum, sucking up all electronic signals in the battlespace. The jet can actively scramble enemy military communications, block satellite uplinks, and even shut down local cellular networks. It effectively plunges the enemy's command and control structure back into the 19th century in a matter of seconds.
Flying a supersonic jet while managing a complex electromagnetic battlefield is impossible for one human. Therefore, the Growler utilizes a two-seat cockpit. While the pilot manages the dogfighting and evasion, the back seat is occupied by an Electronic Warfare Officer (EWO). The EWO acts as a tactical hacker in the sky, rapidly analyzing invisible waveforms and executing customized jamming algorithms on the fly.
The Growler doesn't fight alone. It is seamlessly networked into the Lincoln's Carrier Air Wing. As the Growler detects hidden radar sites or incoming threats, it instantly shares that targeting data via secure Link 16 networks to the F-35Cs and the carrier's command center. It turns the entire strike group into a synchronized, hyper-aware killing machine.
In modern geopolitical flashpoints, such as the Red Sea or the Persian Gulf, the Growler is the ultimate chess piece. By constantly patrolling the airspace and painting hostile proxy forces with jamming frequencies, the USS Abraham Lincoln projects power without firing a shot. It sends a clear message: If you turn on your targeting systems, we already know exactly where you are, and you won't see us coming.