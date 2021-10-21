From Zimbabwe beating Australia in 2007 to Hong Kong outclassing Bangladesh in 2014: Epic T20 World Cup upsets

Netherlands v England, 2009

In the 2009 tournament opener, the Netherlands pulled off a sensational four-wicket win over England at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket'. Chasing 163 to win, the Dutch scored two runs off the final ball. Tommy de Grooth, who made a crucial 49 for the Netherlands, said: "We set out a few months ago to achieve a few things -- and this was one. We wanted to play at Lord's, qualify for the World Cup in 2011 and beat a big nation, and I think we just did that."

The Dutch were to defeat England again at the 2014 tournament in Bangladesh with a convincing 45-run triumph.

