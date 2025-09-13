LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Yuvraj Singh to Quinton de Kock, 5 players to score fastest T20I fifties representing Test playing nations

From Yuvraj Singh to Quinton de Kock, 5 players to score fastest T20I fifties representing Test playing nations

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 18:06 IST

From Yuvraj Singh to Quinton de Kock, here is a look at five players to score fastest T20I fifties representing Test playing nations. The list also features the likes of Colin Munro, Shai Hope and Moeen Ali. 

1. Yuvraj Singh (India) – 12 Balls vs England
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Yuvraj Singh (India) – 12 Balls vs England

Yuvraj Singh’s explosive 12-ball cameo against England was one of the most iconic moments in cricket history, remembered especially for his six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

2. Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 14 Balls vs Sri Lanka
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 14 Balls vs Sri Lanka

Colin Munro’s whirlwind 14-ball knock against Sri Lanka was a display of sheer power-hitting and intent at the crease. Coming in with New Zealand already in a strong position, Munro wasted no time in taking on the bowlers, smashing boundaries and clearing the ropes with ease.

3. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 15 Balls vs West Indies
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 15 Balls vs West Indies

Quinton de Kock’s electrifying 15-ball assault against West Indies was a masterclass in fearless batting at the top of the order. From the very beginning, he showcased his trademark aggression, driving and pulling with precision while dispatching anything loose over the boundary.

4. Shai Hope (West Indies) – 16 Balls vs Bangladesh
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Shai Hope (West Indies) – 16 Balls vs Bangladesh

Shai Hope’s 16-ball burst against Bangladesh was a rare display of explosive batting from the usually composed opener, as he shifted gears right from the start. Known more for his anchoring role, Hope surprised the bowlers with an aggressive approach, timing the ball sweetly and clearing the infield with ease.

5. Moeen Ali (England) – 16 Balls vs South Africa
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Moeen Ali (England) – 16 Balls vs South Africa

Moeen Ali’s 16-ball cameo against South Africa was a blazing exhibition of clean hitting and calculated aggression. Walking in during the later overs, he immediately went on the attack, using his quick hands and fluent stroke play to dispatch the bowlers to all corners.

Trending Photo

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber
7

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take
8

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia
5

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk
6

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk
7

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk