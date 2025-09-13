/From Yuvraj Singh to Quinton de Kock, 5 players to score fastest T20I fifties representing Test playing nations

From Yuvraj Singh to Quinton de Kock, here is a look at five players to score fastest T20I fifties representing Test playing nations. The list also features the likes of Colin Munro, Shai Hope and Moeen Ali.
Yuvraj Singh’s explosive 12-ball cameo against England was one of the most iconic moments in cricket history, remembered especially for his six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.
Colin Munro’s whirlwind 14-ball knock against Sri Lanka was a display of sheer power-hitting and intent at the crease. Coming in with New Zealand already in a strong position, Munro wasted no time in taking on the bowlers, smashing boundaries and clearing the ropes with ease.
Quinton de Kock’s electrifying 15-ball assault against West Indies was a masterclass in fearless batting at the top of the order. From the very beginning, he showcased his trademark aggression, driving and pulling with precision while dispatching anything loose over the boundary.
Shai Hope’s 16-ball burst against Bangladesh was a rare display of explosive batting from the usually composed opener, as he shifted gears right from the start. Known more for his anchoring role, Hope surprised the bowlers with an aggressive approach, timing the ball sweetly and clearing the infield with ease.
Moeen Ali’s 16-ball cameo against South Africa was a blazing exhibition of clean hitting and calculated aggression. Walking in during the later overs, he immediately went on the attack, using his quick hands and fluent stroke play to dispatch the bowlers to all corners.