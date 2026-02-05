/From Yuvraj Singh to Glenn Maxwell, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup fifty

From Yuvraj Singh to Glenn Maxwell, here is a list of five batters to score the fastest T20 World Cup fifty. The honourable list also features the likes of Stephan Myburgh, Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul, who have scored fifties in the T20 World Cup, with the latest edition set to start.
Yuvraj Singh holds one of the most iconic records in T20 World Cup history, scoring the fastest fifty in the tournament off just 12 balls against England on 19 September 2007. The explosive left-hander produced a breathtaking display of power at Durban, famously smashing six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad to reach the milestone in record time.
Stephan Myburgh etched his name into T20 World Cup history by scoring one of the fastest fifties in the tournament, reaching the landmark in just 17 balls against Ireland on 21 March 2014. Representing the Netherlands, Myburgh produced a fearless and aggressive innings that stunned the Irish bowling attack and showcased the growing competitiveness of associate nations on the global stage.
Marcus Stoinis joined the elite list of batters with the fastest fifties in T20 World Cup history after reaching the milestone in just 17 balls against Sri Lanka on 25 October 2022. The Australian all-rounder unleashed a brutal assault during the Super 12 clash, using his strength and clean hitting to dismantle the Sri Lankan bowling attack.
Glenn Maxwell carved out a special place in T20 World Cup history by scoring one of the fastest fifties in the tournament, reaching the landmark in just 18 balls against Pakistan on 23 March 2014. The Australian batter showcased his trademark innovation and fearless strokeplay, dismantling the bowling attack with a mix of audacious shots and raw power.
KL Rahul registered one of the fastest fifties in T20 World Cup history when he raced to the milestone in just 18 balls against Scotland on 5 November 2021. The Indian opener delivered a flawless exhibition of timing and controlled aggression, taking full advantage of the powerplay to put the Scottish bowlers under immense pressure.