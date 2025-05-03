From Yusuf Pathan to Mayank Agarwal six batters with fastest IPL hundred in losing cause

1. Yusuf Pathan – 37 Balls
On 13 March 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored the fastest hundred in a losing cause when Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians. RR were beaten by four runs in a right contest played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
2. Mayank Agarwal – 45 Balls
Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Mayank Agarwal scored a hundred in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals on 27 September 2020. However, the hundred could help his side prevent the defeat as Punjab lost by four wickets in Sharjah.
3. Andrew Symonds – 47 Balls
Playing in the inaugural season of the IPL for Deccan Chargers, Andrew Symonds scored his ton in 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals. However, Symonds’ ton could guide the Deccan Chargers to a win as they lost to RR in the final over with Shane Warne playing a crucial role.
4. Wriddhiman Saha – 49 Balls
Playing in the final of the IPL 2014, Wriddhiman Saha scored his ton in 49 balls as Punjab Kings scored 199/4. But that ton did not help PBKS win their inaugural IPL title as Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of them to win by three wickets.
5. Venkatesh Iyer – 49 Balls
Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer scored a 49-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians on 16 April 2023. But heroics from Mumbai Indians batters saw KKR end on the losing side as they won by five wickets and 14 balls to spare.
6. Heinrich Klaasen – 49 Balls
On 18 May 2023, Heinrich Klaasen scored a hundred in 49 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Despite scoring 186/5 in 20 overs, SRH ended on the losing side as Virat Kohli’s hundred led the foundation for RCB's win.