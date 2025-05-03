Advertisment
From Yusuf Pathan to Mayank Agarwal six batters with fastest IPL hundred in losing cause

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Yusuf Pathan to Mayank Agarwal here's a look six batters with fastest IPL hundred in losing cause also including Andrew Symonds and Wriddhiman Saha.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
From Yusuf Pathan to Mayank Agarwal here's a look six batters with fastest IPL hundred in losing cause also including Andrew Symonds and Wriddhiman Saha.

Aditya Pimpale
1. Yusuf Pathan – 37 Balls

On 13 March 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored the fastest hundred in a losing cause when Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians. RR were beaten by four runs in a right contest played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

2. Mayank Agarwal – 45 Balls

Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Mayank Agarwal scored a hundred in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals on 27 September 2020. However, the hundred could help his side prevent the defeat as Punjab lost by four wickets in Sharjah.

3. Andrew Symonds – 47 Balls

Playing in the inaugural season of the IPL for Deccan Chargers, Andrew Symonds scored his ton in 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals. However, Symonds’ ton could guide the Deccan Chargers to a win as they lost to RR in the final over with Shane Warne playing a crucial role.

4. Wriddhiman Saha – 49 Balls

Playing in the final of the IPL 2014, Wriddhiman Saha scored his ton in 49 balls as Punjab Kings scored 199/4. But that ton did not help PBKS win their inaugural IPL title as Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of them to win by three wickets.

5. Venkatesh Iyer – 49 Balls

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer scored a 49-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians on 16 April 2023. But heroics from Mumbai Indians batters saw KKR end on the losing side as they won by five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

6. Heinrich Klaasen – 49 Balls

On 18 May 2023, Heinrich Klaasen scored a hundred in 49 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Despite scoring 186/5 in 20 overs, SRH ended on the losing side as Virat Kohli’s hundred led the foundation for RCB's win.

