From Yusuf Pathan to Abhishek Sharma, here are seven Indian batters with fastest IPL hundreds

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Yusuf Pathan to Abhishek Sharma here's a look at seven Indian batters with fastest Indian Premier League hundreds also featuring Priyansh Arya and Ishan Kishan.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Virat Kohli
7. Virat Kohli – 47 balls
7. Virat Kohli – 47 balls

Virat Kohli achieved a 47-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Lions on 14 May 2016. It was also the best season of Kohli's IPL career.

Murali Vijay
6. Murali Vijay – 46 balls
6. Murali Vijay – 46 balls

Murali Vijay, representing Chennai Super Kings, scored a century in 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals on 3 April 2010. He was one of the best CSK openers during the era helping them win multiple titles.

Ishan Kishan
5. Ishan Kishan – 45 balls
5. Ishan Kishan – 45 balls

Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan reached his century in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals on 23 March 2025. The hundred came in his debut for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mayank Agarwal
4. Mayank Agarwal – 45 balls
4. Mayank Agarwal – 45 balls

Representing Kings XI Punjab, Mayank Agarwal scored a century in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals on 27 September 2020. He was in great form for the franchise but could not help them lift the title.

Abhishek Sharma
3. Abhishek Sharma – 40 balls
3. Abhishek Sharma – 40 balls

Abhishek Sharma achieved his maiden IPL century in 40 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in April 2025, contributing to one of the league's highest successful run chases.

Priyansh Arya
2. Priyansh Arya – 39 balls
2. Priyansh Arya – 39 balls

On April 8, 2025, Priyansh Arya, representing Punjab Kings, scored a blistering 103 off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings, reaching his century in 39 balls—the second-fastest by an Indian in IPL history.

Yusuf Pathan
1. Yusuf Pathan – 37 balls
1. Yusuf Pathan – 37 balls

Playing for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on 13 March 2010, Yusuf Pathan reached his century in just 37 balls, marking the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian player.

