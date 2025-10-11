/From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Kapil Dev, 5 famous 175-run knocks for India

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Kapil Dev here is a look at five famous 175-run knocks for India. The list also features the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings of 175 against the West Indies in October 2025 will be remembered both for its brilliance and heartbreak. After pacing a commanding knock of 173* on Day 1, he added just two more runs before a confusing mix-up with captain Shubman Gill resulted in a run-out early on Day 2.
Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup remains one of the defining moments of Indian cricket. Faced with disaster—India were teetering at 17 for 5 in a must-win match at Tunbridge Wells—Kapil came in, held his nerve, and played a counter-attacking masterpiece.
Sachin Tendulkar’s majestic 175 against Australia in Hyderabad in November 2009 stands as one of his finest one-day innings. Chasing a massive target of 351, Tendulkar produced a masterclass in stroke play, scoring 175 off just 141 balls, studded with 19 fours and 4 sixes.
Virender Sehwag’s explosive 175 against the West Indies in the opening match of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup set the tone for India’s triumphant campaign. Played at Mirpur on February 19, Sehwag launched a brutal assault on the West Indian bowlers, smashing 175 runs off 140 balls, including 14 fours and 5 sixes.
Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 175 against Sri Lanka* in the Mohali Test of March 2022 was a stunning display of all-round brilliance and resilience. Coming to bat with India in a tricky position at 228 for 5, Jadeja first steadied the innings before launching a commanding counterattack.