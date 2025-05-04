Advertisment
Photos

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma six Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma here's a look at six Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties also including Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina.

Aditya Pimpale
From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma here's a look at six Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties also including Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina.

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma six Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 13 Balls vs KKR
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 13 Balls vs KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders on 11 May 2023 as he helped Rajasthan Royals to a crucial win. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 as he missed out on a ton in the match.

2. KL Rahul - 14 Balls vs DC
2. KL Rahul - 14 Balls vs DC

KL Rahul ranks second on the list with a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals when he represented Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). He scored the fifty on 8 April 2018 as Punjab Kings beat Delhi by six wickets with seven balls to spare.

3. Yusuf Pathan – 15 Balls vs SRH
3. Yusuf Pathan – 15 Balls vs SRH

Representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2014, Yusuf Pathan scored a 15-ball fifty, which stood at the top of the list until KL Rahul leapfrogged him in 2018. Pathan’s explosive innings helped KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on that day.

4. Suresh Raina – 16 Balls vs PBKS
4. Suresh Raina – 16 Balls vs PBKS

Playing Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014, Suresh Raina scored a 16-ball fifty against Punjab Kings as they tried to reach the final. However, his efforts went void as Punjab booked their place in the final with a 24-run win.

5. Ishan Kishan – 16 Balls vs SRH
5. Ishan Kishan – 16 Balls vs SRH

A star for the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan scored a 16-ball fifty against his future side SunRisers Hyderabad on 8 September 2021. Ishan scored 84 off 32 as Mumbai beat SRH and later won their fifth IPL title.

6. Abhishek Sharma – 16 Balls vs MI
6. Abhishek Sharma – 16 Balls vs MI

Abhishek Sharma on 27 Mar 2024 scored a 16-ball fifty as SunRisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians on their way to the final. Abhishek would get out for 63 off 23 and helped SRH score 277/3 as they won the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

