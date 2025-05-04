From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma six Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties

6. Abhishek Sharma – 16 Balls vs MI

Abhishek Sharma on 27 Mar 2024 scored a 16-ball fifty as SunRisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians on their way to the final. Abhishek would get out for 63 off 23 and helped SRH score 277/3 as they won the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.