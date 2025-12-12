/From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Abhishek Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties. The list also features the likes of KL Rahul, Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina who have scored fastest fifties in the IPL.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed one of the fastest fifties in IPL history, reaching the mark in just 13 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders. His blistering knock showcased extraordinary intent from the very first delivery, combining clean hitting, fearless stroke play, and remarkable timing.
KL Rahul produced one of the fastest fifties by an Indian in IPL history when he raced to the milestone in just 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals. Displaying breathtaking aggression from the outset, Rahul unleashed a stunning array of strokes—fierce pulls, crisp drives, and inventive shots—that left the opposition bowlers with no answers.
Yusuf Pathan delivered one of the fastest fifties by an Indian in IPL history, hammering a 15-ball half-century for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his raw power and fearless hitting, Pathan showcased his destructive best during this innings, sending bowlers to all parts of the ground with effortless sixes and scorching boundaries.
Suresh Raina produced one of the fastest fifties by an Indian in IPL history, reaching the landmark in just 16 balls for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab. In a breathtaking display of clean, relentless hitting, Raina tore into the opposition bowlers from the moment he arrived at the crease.
Abhishek Sharma smashed one of the fastest fifties by an Indian in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians. Showcasing his natural flair and aggressive intent, Abhishek launched into the bowlers from the outset, combining clean ball-striking with fearless shot selection.