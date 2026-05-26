/From Yash Chopra to Stanley Kubrick: 5 iconic directors who said goodbye with a memorable last film

Comedy veteran and filmmaker David Dhawan has announced he will be hanging his boots soon. The director’s next film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, will be his last film. While Dhawan has announced the film to be his last film, during the trailer launch event recently, the director admitted that the world of showbiz relies on a "law of averages." For directors like these, their final films ensured that their averages ended on an undeniably legendary note.