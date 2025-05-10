'From World War 2 to Napoleonic Wars': 7 of history’s bloodiest conflicts that claimed millions of lives

Source: Reuters

History and wars

Wars always carry the burden of death and destruction, but some were so brutal and left scars so deep that they reshaped entire nations. These wars, driven by ideology, conquest or political collapse, stand out not only for their scale but also for the sheer human cost they exacted. With staggering death tolls and mass devastation, these conflicts serve as a remainder of how far humanity has gone in pursuit of power and wealth.