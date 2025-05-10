'From World War 2 to Napoleonic Wars': 7 of history’s bloodiest conflicts that claimed millions of lives

History and wars
Wars always carry the burden of death and destruction, but some were so brutal and left scars so deep that they reshaped entire nations. These wars, driven by ideology, conquest or political collapse, stand out not only for their scale but also for the sheer human cost they exacted. With staggering death tolls and mass devastation, these conflicts serve as a remainder of how far humanity has gone in pursuit of power and wealth.
World War II – Over 70 million dead
World War II, fought from 1939 to 1945, continues to remain the deadliest conflict in history. Sparked by Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland, the war quickly engulfed the globe, drawing in the Soviet Union, then the United States, later Japan, and others. Civilian deaths topped more than estimated 50 million, with many killed in bombings, famine, and genocides, including six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. The war ended with atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Mongol Invasions – Up to 60 million dead
Between 1206 and 1405, the Mongol conquests under Genghis Khan and his successors wiped out between 20 to 60 million people across the continents of Asia and Europe. Known for their siege warfare and ruthless tactics, the Mongols razed cities, regions, decimated populations, and caused massive demographic shifts. Their campaigns reshaped Eurasia and resulted in the largest contiguous land empire humanity has ever known.
The Second Sino-Japanese War – Over 25 million deaths
From 1937 to 1945, China and Japan were locked in a bitter conflict that some regard as the actual beginning of the second World War in Asia. The war triggered by the Marco Polo Bridge Incident, led to nothing short of widespread massacres and destruction. The Nanjing Massacre alone saw more than hundreds of thousands of civilians killed. More than 25 million civilians and 4 million soldiers were murdered in this prolonged and brutal campaign.
World War I – Around 18 million dead
World War I or the Great War was fought from 1914 to 1918. The war which was mainly fought in Europe and the Middle East, saw the introduction of trench warfare, poison gas and tanks. Around 11 million military personnel and about 7 million civilians died. The war also resulted in the spreading of pandemics such as the Spanish flu, which caused further millions of deaths globally.
The Russian Civil War – Over 9 million deaths
Following the Russian Revolutions of the year 1917, the civil war between the Red Army and the anti-Bolshevik forces devastated the nation entirely. From 1917 to 1922, over 9 million people died most of which were civilians. Typhus, famine and state violence, including mass executions by the Cheka, further intensified the suffering. Infrastructure collapsed, and urban populations fled to the countryside in search of food and necessities.
Napoleonic Wars – Up to 6.5 million killed
The Napoleonic Wars (1803–1815) saw France, under Napoleon Bonaparte, fight coalitions of the European powers in a series of conflicts. It is estimated that the wars resulted in the death of between 3.5 to 6.5 million people, including millions from disease and famine. The battles raged across Europe and into Russia, with mass conscription and scorched-earth tactics which left a lasting impacts on the continent.