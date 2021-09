From women winning big to Bennifer romance: Highlights of Venice Film Festival 2021

The 78th edition of Venice Film Festival wrapped up and this year was double the fun: from Bennifer's red carpet romance to women emerging as the festival's big winners, we look back at some of the highlights of the film extravaganza that caught the world's eyes and captured their hearts.

'Red hot' red carpet moments

The Venice Film Festival opened in style on September 1 and many stars graced the Lido's red carpet with their spectacular sartorial sense.

'Dune' star Zendaya stole the show with her magnificent look, wearing a custom-made leather Balmain gown--but her show-stopping necklace was the winner after all.

Likewise, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Dakota Johnson 'wowed' in a plunging silver gown that featured glitzy tassels over the sheer skirt.

(Photograph:Twitter)