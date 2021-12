From women protection to investment, from cinema to trade: UAE's legal reform reflects its future aspirations

This massive reform aims to strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities in the countries.

Wide-ranging reform of the legal system in UAE

In an attempt to maximise social stability, security and ensure the rights of both individuals and institutions, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month approved a wide-ranging reform of the country's legal system.

UAE said that the reform, which is believed to be the largest legal reform in the country's history, would legislate over 40 new laws and amendments by January.

Here are the major highlights provided by state news agency WAM that showcase the country's future aspirations.

"The draft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the "Year of the 50th" and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country’s future aspirations. Over 40 laws are included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history," WAM stated.

