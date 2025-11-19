/From Wimbledon to Melbourne: Federer's Grand Slam journey after Hall of Fame induction

Tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Before the ceremony takes place, here’s a quick look at how he performed across all four major slams.
Swiss tennis stalwart Roger Federer will enter the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year in the Player Category. He received the news at Swiss Tennis, the place where his journey began, making the moment even more special. Now, let's glance at how he performed at the four major Grand Slam tournaments over the years.
Wimbledon is where Federer built his legacy, where he was given the name ‘King of Grass’. The Swiss legend won eight titles on the famous grass courts, starting with his first major in 2003. His calm style, smooth movement and big moments at Centre Court turned him into one of the greatest players in Wimbledon history.
Federer claimed six Australian Open titles, using quick footwork and sharp shot-making to dominate on the hard courts in Melbourne. His win in 2017, after returning from injury, is still seen as one of the most memorable comebacks of his career.
The US Open was one of Federer’s strongest events. He won five straight titles from 2004 to 2008, showing control, speed and confidence on the New York hard courts. His run included wins over top names like Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic.
