/From 'we gave Greenland away’ to 'no windmills in China': FACT-CHECKING Trump’s angry Davos 2026 speech

US President Donald Trump delivered an angry speech at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos for approximately 70-minute speech, mainly centered around his Greenland push. During the speech, Trump asserted that the "enormous, unsecured island" is part of America and is important for America's national interest. From Russia-China to America's contribution to NATO, a number of claims in Trump's speech was not true. Here's a FACTCHECK
CLAIM: At Davos, he said that after World War Two "we gave Greenland back to Denmark," adding: "How stupid were we to do that?"
FACT: In 1933 an international court ruled that Greenland belonged to Denmark. The US and Danish representatives in 1941 signed an agreement allowing US to defend Greenland from Nazi Germany. The agreement did not involve a transfer of sovereignty.
CLAIM: Trump said that China is doing a “new green scam” despite not having "any wind farms in China."
FACT: China has one of the largest wind farms in the world at Gansu, which can be seen from space, reported BBC sharing images of the same.
CLAIM: Trump said that the US had "never gotten anything" from NATO and “we've never asked for anything.”
FACT: US invoked NATO's Article 5 post 9/11. Later, NATO nations contributed troops and military equipment to the US-led war in Afghanistan.
CLAIM: Trump said that "the United States was paying for virtually 100per cent of NATO". Comparing US contribution to that of other countries who are NATO members, he said, "They didn't pay the 2 per cent and now they're paying the 5 per cent.".
FACT: BBC reported that the US spending on defence accounted for about 70 per cent of the total spent by NATO countries.
CLAIM: Praising his administration, Trump claimed, "We've secured commitments for a record-breaking 18 trillion dollars", and later on repeated, “18 trillion dollars is invested.
FACT: A White House website, last updated in November, stated that investments under Trump total $9.6tn (£7.1tn). BBC reported that the biggest amount on the list is a $1.4tn (£1tn) investment in manufacturing and industry by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
CLAIM: Trump slammed UK, and referring to North Sea oil, Trump said: "They [the UK] make it impossible for the oil companies to go, they take 92% of the revenues."
FACT: Trump’s claims are false UK does not take a share of total revenue. All levies apply only to profits. North Sea oil and gas producers currently face:
30% corporation tax, 10% supplementary charge, 38% windfall tax