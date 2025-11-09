/From Wasim Jaffer to Rahul Dravid, 5 Indian batters with highest individual Test score at Eden Gardens

From Wasim Jaffer to Rahul Dravid here is a look at five Indian batters with highest individual Test score at Eden Gardens. The list has some legendary names including VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sunil Gavaskar as the latest series against South Africa is set to take centre stage.
VVS Laxman’s magnificent knock of 281 runs against Australia at Eden Gardens in March 2001 remains one of the greatest innings in the history of Test cricket, not just at this venue but globally. Coming in when India followed on, Laxman produced a masterclass in timing, elegance, and resilience, turning a near-certain defeat into a famous victory.
Wasim Jaffer’s splendid innings of 202 runs against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in November 2007 was a testament to his classical batting technique and remarkable patience. Opening the innings, Jaffer displayed tremendous composure and elegance, blending solid defense with graceful stroke play.
Sunil Gavaskar’s unbeaten 182 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in December 1978 was a masterclass in concentration, technique, and temperament. Facing one of the most formidable bowling attacks of the era, Gavaskar anchored the Indian innings with remarkable poise and precision.
Mohammad Azharuddin’s brilliant 182 against England at Eden Gardens in January 1993 was a dazzling exhibition of timing, wristwork, and flair. Coming in at a crucial stage, Azharuddin took charge of the innings with his trademark elegance, effortlessly driving, flicking, and cutting the English bowlers all around the park.
Rahul Dravid’s superb innings of 180 runs against Australia at Eden Gardens in March 2001 was a defining moment in his illustrious career and a cornerstone of one of India’s greatest Test victories. Partnering with VVS Laxman in a historic 376-run stand for the fifth wicket, Dravid displayed immense grit, discipline, and determination against a relentless Australian attack.