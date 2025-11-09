/From VVS Laxman to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most Test runs at Eden Gardens

From VVS Laxman to Sachin Tendulkar here is a look at five batters with most Test runs at Eden Gardens. The list also features the likes of Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar as the latest series between India and South Africa is set to kickoff.
VVS Laxman holds a remarkable record at Eden Gardens, where he has amassed 1217 runs in just 15 innings, making him the batter with the most Test runs at the iconic venue. Known for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, Laxman shared a special bond with the Kolkata ground, producing some of his most memorable innings there.
Rahul Dravid, known as “The Wall” of Indian cricket, has scored 962 runs in 16 innings at Eden Gardens, making him one of the most prolific batters at the historic venue. His disciplined technique and unflappable concentration perfectly suited the conditions in Kolkata, where he often played crucial knocks that anchored India’s innings.
Sachin Tendulkar, the “Master Blaster” of Indian cricket, scored 872 runs in 21 innings at Eden Gardens, making him one of the top run-getters at the iconic venue. Known for his flawless technique and wide range of strokes, Tendulkar delivered several memorable performances in Kolkata that thrilled the crowd and showcased his class.
Mohammad Azharuddin was a true artist at Eden Gardens, where he accumulated 860 runs in just 9 innings, making him one of the most successful batters at the venue. The elegant right-hander had a special connection with the Kolkata crowd, often producing majestic innings filled with wristy flicks and graceful drives.
Dilip Vengsarkar enjoyed great success at Eden Gardens, where he scored 645 runs in 12 innings, earning a place among the top run-getters in Tests at the venue. Known for his elegant stroke play and strong technique, Vengsarkar consistently delivered crucial innings for India in challenging situations.