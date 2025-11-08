LOGIN
From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with highest individual score in India vs South Africa Tests

Published: Nov 08, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 14:04 IST

From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli here is a look at five batters with highest individual score in India vs South Africa Tests. The list of batters consists of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Mayank Agarwal as the latest series between India and South Africa is set for kickoff on Nov 21.

1. Virender Sehwag – 319 Runs, 26 Mar 2008
1. Virender Sehwag – 319 Runs, 26 Mar 2008

Virender Sehwag’s monumental 319 against South Africa in Chennai on 26 March 2008 remains the highest individual score in India vs South Africa Test history. Displaying his trademark aggression, Sehwag demolished the South African bowling attack with fearless stroke play, reaching his triple century in just 278 balls—the fastest triple hundred in Test cricket at the time.

2. Virat Kohli – 254* Runs, 10 Oct 2019
2. Virat Kohli – 254* Runs, 10 Oct 2019

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune on 10 October 2019 stands as one of his most commanding Test innings and the highest individual score by an Indian captain against the Proteas. Batting with characteristic discipline and elegance, Kohli combined patience with precise shot selection to grind down the South African bowlers.

3. Hashim Amla – 253* Runs, 6 Feb 2010
3. Hashim Amla – 253* Runs, 6 Feb 2010

Hashim Amla’s unbeaten 253 against India in Nagpur on 6 February 2010 was a masterclass in patience, technique, and concentration. Anchoring the South African innings, Amla batted for over 11 hours, displaying impeccable temperament and flawless shot selection against a quality Indian bowling attack.

4. AB de Villiers – 217* Runs, 3 Apr 2008
4. AB de Villiers – 217* Runs, 3 Apr 2008

AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 217 against India in Ahmedabad on 3 April 2008 was a magnificent display of composure, class, and endurance. Coming in at a crucial stage, de Villiers crafted a flawless double century that anchored South Africa’s dominant performance in the Test.

5. Mayank Agarwal – 215 Runs, 2 Oct 2019
5. Mayank Agarwal – 215 Runs, 2 Oct 2019

Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 215 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on 2 October 2019 was a defining moment in his Test career and a testament to his skill as a top-order batsman. Opening the innings for India, Agarwal showcased remarkable composure and concentration as he built his maiden double century with a mix of solid defense and fluent stroke play.

