/From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with highest individual Test scores for India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar here is a look at five batters with highest individual Test scores for India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens. The list also features the likes of VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin.
Virender Sehwag’s blistering 165-run knock against South Africa at Eden Gardens in February 2010 stands as one of the finest Test innings by an Indian batter at the venue against the Proteas. Known for his fearless stroke play, Sehwag dominated the South African attack from the outset, turning defense into offense with effortless boundaries.
VVS Laxman’s unbeaten 143 against South Africa at Eden Gardens in February 2010 was a masterclass in elegance and composure under pressure. Coming in when India needed stability, Laxman displayed his trademark wristy stroke play, effortlessly finding gaps and timing the ball to perfection.
MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 132 against South Africa at Eden Gardens in February 2010 was a commanding display of leadership and power batting. Walking in after a solid foundation was laid, Dhoni capitalized on the momentum with his aggressive yet calculated approach.
Mohammad Azharuddin’s fluent 109 against South Africa at Eden Gardens in November 1996 was a classic example of his graceful stroke play and impeccable timing. Batting with characteristic elegance, Azharuddin countered a disciplined South African bowling attack with effortless drives and wristy flicks that pierced the gaps with precision.
Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliant 106 against South Africa at Eden Gardens in February 2010 was a testament to his class, concentration, and unmatched batting finesse. Coming in at a crucial juncture, Tendulkar steadied the innings with his trademark balance of caution and aggression.