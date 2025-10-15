/From Virender Sehwag to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with highest individual Test score vs South Africa

From Virender Sehwag to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with highest individual Test score vs South Africa. The list also features the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli as the India vs South Africa Test series nears.
Virender Sehwag’s monumental 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 remains the highest individual Test score by an Indian batter against the Proteas. Displaying his trademark aggression, Sehwag tore apart a strong South African bowling attack that included Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini.
Virat Kohli’s majestic 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019 stands as his highest individual Test score and one of the finest innings by an Indian batter against the Proteas. Leading from the front as captain, Kohli displayed exceptional patience, precision, and dominance throughout his marathon knock.
Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 215 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in 2019 marked a defining moment in his Test career and stands among the highest individual scores by an Indian batter against the Proteas.
Rohit Sharma’s commanding 212 against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019 was a masterpiece of timing, patience, and controlled aggression, ranking among the highest individual Test scores by an Indian batter against the Proteas.
Rohit Sharma’s innings of 176 runs in 2019 was a masterclass in timing, shot selection, and sheer elegance. Known for his ability to accelerate seamlessly, Rohit dominated the opposition with a mix of powerful drives, delicate cuts, and graceful pulls.