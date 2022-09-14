From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh: Indian cricketers who rule social media

Virat Kohli rules the roost. The former Indian captain is the most followed cricketer worldwide and among the most popular athletes on Instagram with 211 million followers. Kohli has in excess of 49 million Facebook fans and recently became the first-ever cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. Thus, in total, he has a whopping 310 million followers on social media.
2) Sachin Tendulkar
Having retired from international cricket in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar continues to remain a fan-favourite and occupies the second spot among Indian cricketers who rule social media. The Master Blaster -- who ended his international career with over 34,000 runs and 100 centuries -- has around 31.5 million followers on Instagram, 35.9 million followers on Twitter, and around 37 million followers on Facebook.
3) Captain Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma -- also known as Hitman -- comes third in this list. Rohit has 20.9 million followers on Twitter, 20 million on Facebook and 20.4 million following him on Instagram. If Rohit goes onto lead India to their second T20 World Cup triumph in November, his followers will increase by a significant margin.
4) Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent success has made heads turn in the cricketing fraternity. The 28-year-old is easily one of the most vital players for Team India across formats -- even though he is only featuring in the national side's white-ball assignments at present.
Hardik occupies the fourth spot in the elite list, with 23.1 million followers on Instagram, 8 million followers on Twitter, and 12 million followers on Facebook.
5) Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh -- one of India's heroes in their 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs -- features in the fifth spot. He has 5.8 million followers on Twitter, 19 million on Facebook and 15 million on Instagram.
Yuvi is easily one of the most active cricketers on social media platforms. The top five doesn't include MS Dhoni -- one of the legendary cricketers of the country -- as the former Indian captain chooses to stay away from social media especially following his international retirement.