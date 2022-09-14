From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh: Indian cricketers who rule social media

4) Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent success has made heads turn in the cricketing fraternity. The 28-year-old is easily one of the most vital players for Team India across formats -- even though he is only featuring in the national side's white-ball assignments at present.

Hardik occupies the fourth spot in the elite list, with 23.1 million followers on Instagram, 8 million followers on Twitter, and 12 million followers on Facebook.

(Photograph:AFP)