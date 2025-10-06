From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil. During his illustrious career Tendulkar managed to score only one hundred on Australian soil which came in March 2008.
During his illustrious career, Virat Kohli scored five hundreds on Australian soil in ODIs, including a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in 2012. Virat is also renowned for his special knocks on Australian soil in T20Is and Test format as well.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma also has five hundreds on Australian soil with a commanding best of 171 runs. Rohit was instrumental in India’s run to the semifinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup before India lost to eventual winners Australia.
Known for his Test batting, VVS Laxman is next on the list with three hundreds on Australian soil. All those hundreds came in the 2003-04 tour as Laxman enjoyed a stellar run in the side under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy.
Current India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is next on the list with two hundreds. He scored both his knocks during India’s 2007-08 tour as they went on to win the tri-series on Australian soil.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was also in the form of his life as he scored a hundred in Australia during the 2015 ODI World Cup. Dhawan’s second ton Down Under in ODIs came in January 2016 in Canberra.