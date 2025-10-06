LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 23:15 IST

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil. During his illustrious career Tendulkar managed to score only one hundred on Australian soil which came in March 2008. 

1. Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli

During his illustrious career, Virat Kohli scored five hundreds on Australian soil in ODIs, including a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in 2012. Virat is also renowned for his special knocks on Australian soil in T20Is and Test format as well.

2. Rohit Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also has five hundreds on Australian soil with a commanding best of 171 runs. Rohit was instrumental in India’s run to the semifinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup before India lost to eventual winners Australia.

3. VVS Laxman
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. VVS Laxman

Known for his Test batting, VVS Laxman is next on the list with three hundreds on Australian soil. All those hundreds came in the 2003-04 tour as Laxman enjoyed a stellar run in the side under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy.

4. Gautam Gambhir
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Gautam Gambhir

Current India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is next on the list with two hundreds. He scored both his knocks during India’s 2007-08 tour as they went on to win the tri-series on Australian soil.

5. Shikhar Dhawan
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was also in the form of his life as he scored a hundred in Australia during the 2015 ODI World Cup. Dhawan’s second ton Down Under in ODIs came in January 2016 in Canberra.

Trending Photo

7 critical risks of artificial intelligence in space
7

7 critical risks of artificial intelligence in space

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025
5

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil
5

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil

5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australian soil ft 82* vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup
5

5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australian soil ft 82* vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries
5

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries