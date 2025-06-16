/7 Players who called time on their Test career in WTC 2023 25 cycle, three Indians on the list

Here's a look at the cricket legends who called time on their Test career in WTC 2023-25 cycle featuring Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.
Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on 12 May 2025, through an emotional Instagram post. He finished as India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins. Kohli led India to memorable moments, including their first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018–19. He is also India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests with 9,230 runs.
Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket after India couldn’t make it to the World Test Championship final, following back-to-back series losses to New Zealand and Australia. He played 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs with 12 centuries. As captain, he led India in 24 Tests, winning half of them.
Ashwin said goodbye to all international cricket after the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on 18 December 2024. He announced it at the press conference alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Ashwin played 106 Tests and took 537 wickets for India.
James Anderson played his last Test for England at Lord’s on 12 July 2025. He retired as the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Tests, with 704 wickets from 188 matches.
Stuart Broad retired after the final Test of the 2023 Ashes at The Oval. He played 167 Tests and finished with 604 wickets.
Dean Elgar retired after the second Test against India on 3 January 2024. He played 84 Tests, scored 5,146 runs, and hit 13 centuries.
Angelo Mathews called time on his Test career that lasted nearly 16 years. In 118 matches, he scored 8,167 runs and took 33 wickets. He retired as Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer and is among their most experienced players.