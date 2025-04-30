Advertisment
From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill seven batters with the most runs in single IPL season

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill seven batters with the most runs in Single IPL season also including Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and others.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill seven batters with the most runs in Single IPL season also including Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and others.

by Aditya Pimpale
Kohli helps RCB win record six away win in IPL 2025 Photograph: (AFP)
1. Virat Kohli – 973 Runs in 2016
Topping the chart is Virat Kohli, who delivered an iconic performance in 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), amassing a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches. With an average of 81.08 and four centuries, this record remains untouched to date and stands as one of the most dominant displays in T20 cricket history.

2. Shubman Gill – 890 Runs in 2023
Shubman Gill had a breakout season in 2023 playing for Gujarat Titans (GT). Gill scored 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33, including three centuries, with a highest score of 129.

4. David Warner - 848 Runs in 2016
David Warner, who was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s title-winning campaign in 2016. The Australian opener scored 848 runs in 17 matches, including nine fifties, maintaining an average of 60.57 with a highest score of 93*.

5. Virat Kohli – 741 Runs in 2024
Virat Kohli makes another appearance in the top five with his 2024 season, where he scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75, including a century.

6. Kane Williamson – 735 Runs in 2018
Kane Williamson, who scored 735 runs in 2018 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With eight half-centuries and an average of 52.50, Williamson’s calm and composed approach was pivotal in anchoring SRH’s innings throughout the season.

7. Chris Gayle – 733 Runs in 2012
Chris Gayle, whose power-packed performance in 2012 saw him score 733 runs in just 15 matches for RCB. His tally included a sensational 128* and a century, and he maintained an average of 61.08.

