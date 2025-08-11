LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 16:31 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 16:31 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, here is a list of five batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history. The list also includes star names like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina and Iftikhar Ahmed. 

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 53 Balls vs Afghanistan (in T20I format)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 53 Balls vs Afghanistan (in T20I format)

India’s Virat Kohli is top of the chart with a 53-ball hundred against Afghanistan on 8 September 2022. The hundred saw Virat end a drought of 1031 days without an international ton as he scripted his name in the history books.

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 53 Balls vs Bangladesh (in ODI format)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 53 Balls vs Bangladesh (in ODI format)

Shahid Afridi also took 53 balls to complete his hundred in the Asia Cup when his Pakistan side faced Bangladesh on 21 June 2010. Afridi’s knock consisted of 17 sixes and 4 fours as Pakistan won the match by 139 runs in Dambulla.

3. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 55 Balls vs Bangladesh (in ODI format)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 55 Balls vs Bangladesh (in ODI format)

Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya also makes the cut with a 55-ball ton against Bangladesh. The ton came on 30 June 2008 in Karachi as Sri Lanka won by 158 runs while Jayasuriya dazzled with the bat, having amassed 16 fours and 6 sixes.

4. Suresh Raina (India) – 66 Balls vs Hong Kong (in ODI format)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Suresh Raina (India) – 66 Balls vs Hong Kong (in ODI format)

Former World Cup winner Suresh Raina, in the 2008 Asia Cup, scored a ton in 66 balls against Hong Kong, as he holds the record for fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter in the tournament. Raina scored 101 before he was dismissed while India beat Hong Kong by 256 runs.

5. Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) – 67 Balls vs Nepal (in ODI format)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) – 67 Balls vs Nepal (in ODI format)

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed also features on the list, having completed his ton in 67 balls against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup. The hundred came in the opening match of the tournament as Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)
5

From Virat Kohli to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 batters to score fastest hundreds in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is)

Russia's Satan II missile: All about THIS superweapon dubbed as 'world's deadliest nuclear missile'
5

Russia's Satan II missile: All about THIS superweapon dubbed as 'world's deadliest nuclear missile'

Can fighter jets be 3D printed in the future?
7

Can fighter jets be 3D printed in the future?

Could quantum radar make all fighter jets visible?
8

Could quantum radar make all fighter jets visible?

From Haris Rauf to Wanindu Hasaranga, 5 bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is - No.4 will surprise you
5

From Haris Rauf to Wanindu Hasaranga, 5 bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is - No.4 will surprise you