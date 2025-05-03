From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma six batters with most IPL runs in losing cause

1. Virat Kohli – 3688 Runs
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli tops the list with 3688 runs in 128 matches and averages 31.52 at the time of writing. Interestingly, he scored three hundred points in a losing cause for RCB.
2. Shikhar Dhawan – 2780 Runs
One of the best batters in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2780 runs in 108 matches and scored a hundred and 18 fifties. He has played for multiple franchises during his illustrious career leasing Punjab Kings in his final season.
3. David Warner – 2768 Runs
David Warner holds the record for most runs by a foreign player in a losing cause having amassed 2768 runs in 101 matches. Warner scored 25 fifties during this spell and won the Indian Premier League (IPL) with SunRisers Hyderabad.
4. Rohit Sharma – 2685 Runs
Rohit Sharma has scored 2685 runs at the time of writing in losing cause in the IPL history while playing in 122 matches. One of his hundreds also came in the losing cause while helping Mumbai Indians win five IPL titles.
5. Dinesh Karthik – 2462 Runs
One of the underrated batters in the IPL, Karthik scored 2462 in 123 matches with a best of unbeaten 97. Karthik represented several franchises during his IPL career and now serves as a mentor for RCB.
6. MS Dhoni – 2361 Runs
Leading Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, MS Dhoni has scored 2361 runs in IPL history while losing. Dhoni is also the most successful captain in the history of the IPL.